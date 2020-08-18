Advertisement

Cohorting in the classroom: method designed to minimize COVID-19 exposure

WCHD Dr. Sandra Martell explains cohorting
Cohorting explained
Cohorting explained(Nick Schneider)
By Courtney Sisk
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - School is already either here or is right around the corner. Boone and Winnebago County schools will utilize forms of cohorting to reduce potential COVID-19 exposure. The method is designed to prevent a widespread outbreak and ensure those at a higher risk can quarantine.

“We are minimizing the risk, the risk is not zero,” reminds Winnebago County Health Department’s Dr. Sandra Martell Tuesday. Cohorting is also suggested by the CDC.

“That means that we’ve got small group size, classrooms of 20-25 with a teacher and potentially the aid,” says Martell.

Cohorting means those small classes or ‘pods’ will act as a group. Students and staff in each group or class will learn, eat lunch, play and use the washroom together. Groups will not interact with other groups. For example, if one student gets COVID-19 then the entire group containing that student will need to quarantine, and switch to remote learning for two weeks. However, if properly cohorted other classes should not need to quarantine or face any disruption because there was not interaction with the sick individual’s group.

If a school does not cohort and one person gets sick, the entire school could risk exposure and a quarantine.

At the secondary level students may all be in the hallway at one time during passing periods. Doctor Martell says the risk of exposure during this time is not necessarily high.

“Exposure is not a function of being in a place. It’s a function of time and duration,” says Martell. “In high school with class changing periods the average class changing time period is now about seven minutes. That’s well below the threshold of 15 minutes within six feet of social distancing. They will be wearing masks. They will not be permitted to go to their lockers. Really it’s to avoid congregating in the hallways.”

It’s also likely buses will have assigned seats, and leaders will pair siblings together.

“If we know where children are seated we know who is within that six feet in front, six feet behind and six feet to the side,” says Martell. “The idea being we will never exceed the capacity of a group size of 50.”

Martell says while schools and teachers work to cohort, she wants parents to do the same on the weekends, and minimize their child’s potential exposure.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford Police investigate nine weekend incidents

Updated: seconds ago
The Rockford Police Department releases information about nine weekend incidents, including home invasion, aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.

News

Keith Country Day School welcomes students back for fall semester

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A local private school headed back to the classroom Monday, marking the first Stateline Pre-K through 12th grade school to welcome younger students into its halls.

News

Women's Suffrage Centennial

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Women’s Suffrage Centennial celebration

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The 19th Amendment was enacted 100 years ago to the date. Area leaders and a relative of one local activist share words of power and celebrate a woman’s right to vote.

News

Rockford man faces charges after incident at City Market

Updated: 26 minutes ago
A Rockford man faces battery charges after allegedly assaulting another man near the City Market grounds on Friday, August 7.

Latest News

News

Rock Valley College announces plans to reopen its main campus

Updated: 54 minutes ago
After community volunteers help clean up the main campus after storm damage, Rock Valley College plans to reopen its main campus to employees and visitors beginning on Wednesday, August 19.

News

Winnebago County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnebago County Health Department announces 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.

News

Machesney Park man sentenced to 12 years for January 2018 bank robberies

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Machesney Park man is heading to jail for 12 years for the armed robberies of several Stateline area banks in January 2018.

News

Mercyhealth announces unification of medical services between campuses

Updated: 1 hours ago
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercyhealth announces plans to merge services between its Rockton and Riverside campuses.

News

Boone County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
Boone County is now at 781 total positive COVID-19 cases after eight new cases were reported Tuesday.

News

Illinois announces 1,740 new cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 1,740 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 27 deaths on Thursday.