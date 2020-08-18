Advertisement

Boone County reveals new vote election tracking system

Hoping to make voting stress free during a pandemic
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new program in Boone County is making sure you know where and when to vote as well as the status of your registration.

The Boone County Clerk’s Office has a new election tracking system that can be accessed on its website. Voters are urged to vote by mail or apply for early voting to allow for greater social distancing come election day. Voters can also access the online voter registration system and sign up to be election judges on the website.

