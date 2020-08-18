Big Northern Conference releases 2021 spring football schedule

(WIFR) - When the Illinois High School Association announced its Return to Play plan late last month, it moved football, boys soccer, and girls volleyball to the spring. Many wondered what a spring football season would look like; many were left with more questions than answers. The Big Northern Conference became one of the first conferences in the state to release a 2021 spring football schedule on Tuesday.

A state series is still to be determined, however, the IHSA told its member schools to anticipate a seven-game regular season, followed by a regional postseason at minimum. The BNC created a seven-game regular season, with each team effectively having two bye games. But the conference took it a step further and created an alternative schedule just in case the IHSA decided not to have a playoff system and allowed a nine-game regular season instead. Winnebago Athletic Director WIll Hartje confirmed a report that the conference AD’s met over a Zoom meeting and schedules were put together by a blind draw.

“(The) IHSA hasn’t given us any guidance on the football season yet,” said Hartje in a text message. “But we wanted to get something put together.”

While spectators and group gatherings will be subject to the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines when the season begins, we know the BNC will not play games on Friday nights. The new schedule will have all varsity and freshmen games played on Saturday afternoons, with varsity games starting at 2:00 and freshmen to follow. Sophomore games will be played on Mondays at 5:00.

Whether or not there is a high school football season later in the school year will all depend on how well the state is handling the coronavirus pandemic at that time.

Here is a look at the schedule for the upcoming spring football season in the BNC:

Week 1 (Saturday, March 6 - All varsity games at 4:00 p.m.)

Stillman Valley vs. Dixon

Genoa-Kingston vs. Oregon

North Boone vs. Byron

Mendota vs. Winnebago

Lutheran vs. Rock Falls

Week 2 (Saturday, March 13)

Stillman Valley vs. Genoa-Kingston

Oregon vs. Byron

Winnebago vs. North Boone

Lutheran vs. Mendota

Dixon vs. Rock Falls

Week 3 (Saturday, March 20)

Byron vs. Stillman Valley

Oregon vs. Winnebago

North Boone vs. Lutheran

Rock Falls vs. Mendota

Dixon vs. Genoa-Kingston

Week 4 (Saturday, March 27)

Stillman Valley vs. Winnebago

Lutheran vs. Oregon

Mendota vs. North Boone

Byron vs. Dixon

Genoa-Kingston vs. Rock Falls

Week 5 (Saturday, April 3)

Lutheran vs. Stillman Valley

Oregon vs. Mendota

Rock Falls vs. North Boone

Dixon vs. Winnebago

Genoa-Kingston vs. Byron

Week 6 (Saturday, April 10)

Mendota vs. Stillman Valley

North Boone vs. Oregon

Lutheran vs. Dixon

Winnebago vs. Genoa-Kingston

Rock Falls vs. Byron

Week 7 (Saturday, April 17)

Stillman Valley vs. North Boone

Oregon vs. Rock Falls

Mendota vs. Dixon

Genoa-Kingston vs. Lutheran

Byron vs. Winnebago

*If the IHSA decides to NOT have a playoff system and allows a 9-game regular season instead, here is the ALTERNATIVE Weeks 8 & 9 schedule:

Week 8 (Saturday, April 24)

Oregon vs. Stillman Valley

Dixon vs. North Boone

Genoa-Kingston vs. Mendota

Lutheran vs. Byron

Rock Falls vs. Winnebago

Week 9 (Saturday, April May 1)

Rock Falls vs. Stillman Valley

Dixon vs. Oregon

North Boone vs. Genoa-Kingston

Byron vs. Mendota

Winnebago vs. Lutheran

