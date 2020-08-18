Big Northern Conference releases 2021 spring football schedule
(WIFR) - When the Illinois High School Association announced its Return to Play plan late last month, it moved football, boys soccer, and girls volleyball to the spring. Many wondered what a spring football season would look like; many were left with more questions than answers. The Big Northern Conference became one of the first conferences in the state to release a 2021 spring football schedule on Tuesday.
A state series is still to be determined, however, the IHSA told its member schools to anticipate a seven-game regular season, followed by a regional postseason at minimum. The BNC created a seven-game regular season, with each team effectively having two bye games. But the conference took it a step further and created an alternative schedule just in case the IHSA decided not to have a playoff system and allowed a nine-game regular season instead. Winnebago Athletic Director WIll Hartje confirmed a report that the conference AD’s met over a Zoom meeting and schedules were put together by a blind draw.
“(The) IHSA hasn’t given us any guidance on the football season yet,” said Hartje in a text message. “But we wanted to get something put together.”
While spectators and group gatherings will be subject to the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines when the season begins, we know the BNC will not play games on Friday nights. The new schedule will have all varsity and freshmen games played on Saturday afternoons, with varsity games starting at 2:00 and freshmen to follow. Sophomore games will be played on Mondays at 5:00.
Whether or not there is a high school football season later in the school year will all depend on how well the state is handling the coronavirus pandemic at that time.
Here is a look at the schedule for the upcoming spring football season in the BNC:
Week 1 (Saturday, March 6 - All varsity games at 4:00 p.m.)
Stillman Valley vs. Dixon
Genoa-Kingston vs. Oregon
North Boone vs. Byron
Mendota vs. Winnebago
Lutheran vs. Rock Falls
Week 2 (Saturday, March 13)
Stillman Valley vs. Genoa-Kingston
Oregon vs. Byron
Winnebago vs. North Boone
Lutheran vs. Mendota
Dixon vs. Rock Falls
Week 3 (Saturday, March 20)
Byron vs. Stillman Valley
Oregon vs. Winnebago
North Boone vs. Lutheran
Rock Falls vs. Mendota
Dixon vs. Genoa-Kingston
Week 4 (Saturday, March 27)
Stillman Valley vs. Winnebago
Lutheran vs. Oregon
Mendota vs. North Boone
Byron vs. Dixon
Genoa-Kingston vs. Rock Falls
Week 5 (Saturday, April 3)
Lutheran vs. Stillman Valley
Oregon vs. Mendota
Rock Falls vs. North Boone
Dixon vs. Winnebago
Genoa-Kingston vs. Byron
Week 6 (Saturday, April 10)
Mendota vs. Stillman Valley
North Boone vs. Oregon
Lutheran vs. Dixon
Winnebago vs. Genoa-Kingston
Rock Falls vs. Byron
Week 7 (Saturday, April 17)
Stillman Valley vs. North Boone
Oregon vs. Rock Falls
Mendota vs. Dixon
Genoa-Kingston vs. Lutheran
Byron vs. Winnebago
*If the IHSA decides to NOT have a playoff system and allows a 9-game regular season instead, here is the ALTERNATIVE Weeks 8 & 9 schedule:
Week 8 (Saturday, April 24)
Oregon vs. Stillman Valley
Dixon vs. North Boone
Genoa-Kingston vs. Mendota
Lutheran vs. Byron
Rock Falls vs. Winnebago
Week 9 (Saturday, April May 1)
Rock Falls vs. Stillman Valley
Dixon vs. Oregon
North Boone vs. Genoa-Kingston
Byron vs. Mendota
Winnebago vs. Lutheran
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.