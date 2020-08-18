Advertisement

Beloit man arrested for home invasion and sexual assault

The victim and the suspect were not known to each other.
(WCAX)
BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - A suspect was taken into custody early Saturday morning after Beloit Police responded for a report of a home invasion and sexual assault.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday City of Beloit Police responded to the call at a home in the 200 block of Adams Street.

Officers set up a perimeter and spotted the man leaving the home shortly after being called to the home. The suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

The victim and the suspect were not known to each other. The suspect, 35-year-old Derrell Riley of Beloit, was arrested for burglary and second-degree sexual assault.

One officer was injured during the course of the arrest, as was the female victim. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

