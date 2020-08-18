Bell School Road to close for well repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A portion of Bell School Road will be closed till September 4th, according to the City of Rockford Public Works Department.

The closer will start just south of Rote Road to the Golf Shack entrance. This is to repair the existing well in that area. The repairs will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., weather permitting.

Detours will be posted.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.