Bell School Road to close for well repairs

It will be closed just south of Rote Road to the Golf Shack entrance.(MGN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A portion of Bell School Road will be closed till September 4th, according to the City of Rockford Public Works Department.

The closer will start just south of Rote Road to the Golf Shack entrance. This is to repair the existing well in that area. The repairs will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., weather permitting.

Detours will be posted.

