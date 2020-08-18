Bears unsure if fans will be allowed at home

(AP) - The Chicago Bears remain unsure if fans will be allowed at Soldier Field this season.

The Bears said Monday the team and city will “continue to monitor the environment” and both “believe there can be a sound plan in place to bring fans back to Soldier Field once it is deemed safe and appropriate.”

Chicago Bears statement on fans at Soldier Field: pic.twitter.com/uaUSxQJipx — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 17, 2020

The Bears canceled season ticket packages last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They offered holders the option to get refunds for this year or have their payments credited toward 2021.

Chicago opens the season Sept. 13 at Detroit and hosts the New York Giants a week later.

