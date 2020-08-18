Advertisement

Bears unsure if fans will be allowed at home

Fans enter Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(AP) - The Chicago Bears remain unsure if fans will be allowed at Soldier Field this season.

The Bears said Monday the team and city will “continue to monitor the environment” and both “believe there can be a sound plan in place to bring fans back to Soldier Field once it is deemed safe and appropriate.”

The Bears canceled season ticket packages last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They offered holders the option to get refunds for this year or have their payments credited toward 2021.

Chicago opens the season Sept. 13 at Detroit and hosts the New York Giants a week later.

