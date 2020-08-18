2 charged with homicide in killing of 11 yo Anisa Scott

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Prosecutors charged two people with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who was fatally shot in the head while riding in a car last Tuesday.

Attorneys with Dane County Circuit Court charged both 19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown with first degree intentional homicide as well as attempted first degree intentional homicide, for allegedly targeting the driver of the vehicle Anisa was in at the time.

Carreon was taken into custody Wednesday night for an unrelated crime, Acting Chief Vic Wahl explained in a press conference last week, while Brown was arrested Friday morning. Although he is under 18, Brown’s charges would automatically start in adult court due to the severity of the crime, the chief continued.

Carreon reportedly had a loaded handgun in his waistband when he was arrested, according to a police report.

Additionally, MPD confirmed with NBC15 in a Friday night call that Carreon was involved in a July shots-fired incident on Jackson Street and a June robbery of a 51-year-old woman in the 200 block of North Thompson Drive.

MPD’s Violent crime unit is still investigating the shooting and say more arrests may be coming.

Anisa suffered a serious head injury in the shooting, which happened Tuesday along E. Washington Ave., near Lexington Ave. She was taken into surgery before being placed in a medically-induced coma that day. On Wednesday evening, her family said the 11-year-old girl would be taken off life support at 11:11 a.m. the next morning.

Investigators had not publicly identified a suspect in the shooting. They had said that Anisa was likely not the intended target, that the killer had been shooting at the driver. His name has not been released, however police noted Anisa knew him, but was not related to him.

