Sycamore man dead after ATV rollover crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead after rolling his ATV in Sycamore on Friday.

Gregory Duecker, 55, of Sycamore was driving an ATV north on Larson Road south of Route 64 when he lost control of the vehicle. He was ejected from the vehicle and the ATV rolled over multiple times. Duecker was airlifted to a hospital.

On Sunday, Duecker was pronounced dead as a result from his injuries.

