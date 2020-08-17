Advertisement

RPS 205 leaders work to fill remote-only teaching positions

Increased demand for remote instruction means RPS 205 needs to fill more remote-only teaching jobs
Remote teaching in demand
Remote teaching in demand(Courtney Sisk)
By Courtney Sisk
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the first day of school looms there still aren’t enough teachers to fully fill the need for remote only instruction. The district had 165 general education and bilingual elementary classrooms that needed remote-only teachers. District leaders filled 115 of those positions with teachers who applied, and teachers who verbally committed to building principals that they would make the switch to remote-only teaching.

“We have such robust, and such a large number of families who opted for remote only instruction,” says RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett. “We should also have a large number of teachers who can have that opportunity as well.”

Initially district leaders thought there would be a higher demand for in-person instruction. Survey results would prove to be different. Fifty one percent of families chose remote options, leading to that increased demand for remote teachers.

“We don’t have any more students and so we’re going to have to use our teacher staff both in person and remote,” says RPS 205 Human Resources director Matt Zediker.

RPS 205 surplussed 32 ‘English as a second language’ teachers to meet the demand, and continue to work with the bilingual department to match ESL students with certified ESL teachers.

The district is also working with partners to secure substitutes for the year in all buildings.

“We do have, and are assigning one permanent sub per elementary building and early childhood to help with logistics [and the] flow of everything that goes on in the day. But also, teachers are going to miss. And we want to make sure we can cover those classes.”

A handful of RPS 205 teachers retired this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We’re not seeing a mass of resignations or retirements up to this point. Certainly there is some anxiety I think from teachers in terms of returning to the classroom [and] ensuring that it’s safe.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fundraising cancellations pose challenges for area schools

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Parent-teacher organizations, athletic booster clubs, and fundraising coordinators are feeling the effects the pandemic has financially, and the concern is that for 2020 recovering is not possible.

News

IDPH launches travel map to provide guidance on travel risk

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Locations that have an average daily case rate of 15 cases per 100,000 or greater are designated as “higher risk” on the map.

News

Students create new Statement of Culture at Beloit College

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Student Statement of Culture was presented to the entire student body for adoption.

News

No new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total death toll stands at 23.

Latest News

News

Rockford man arrested on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On August 13, Swenson was taken into custody and then the Winnebago County Jail.

News

Illinois announces 1,773 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
A Winnebago County woman in her 90's was among the new deaths.

News

Voters mailed absentee ballot request forms with Trump’s face

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Fernando Alfonso III
Trump has criticized mail-in voting for months, baselessly asserting that it will lead to voter fraud.

News

Boone Co. Clerk’s Office announces new election tracking system

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Voters are encouraged by the Boone County Clerk’s Office to cast a ballot prior to Election Day, either by mail or during early voting.

News

Alderperson provides chalk for area kids

Updated: 7 hours ago
Called the Chalk Art Summer Program.

News

The Conscious Coaching hosts 2nd annual All-Black Graduation

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Organizers say this isn’t to take away from the achievements of others, but to recognize the success of African American students in the region.