Rockford man arrested on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

On August 13, Swenson was taken into custody and then the Winnebago County Jail.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An 86-year-old Rockford man was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Monday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, the Rockford Police Department was sent to the 4800 block of Orchard Avenue to investigate a report of sexual abuse to two juveniles under the age of 12.

The Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 86-year-old Lars Swenson of Rockford. The victims and suspect were known to each other, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized two aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges against Swenson. A warrant was obtained for his arrest. On August 13, Swenson was taken into custody and then the Winnebago County Jail.

