Rare “cool” day ahead Tuesday, but warmth far from finished

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Something could occur Tuesday that’s happened just seven times in the past 78 days! High temperatures in Rockford Tuesday are forecast to fall shy of reaching 80° for just the eighth time since June 1. And, with a northerly wind expected to remain intact, humidity levels are to remain eminently comfortable, making for a near-perfect day.

Tuesday’s “cool down” comes in the wake of an 88° high temperature Monday, which marks the 53rd time Rockford’s temperature has made it to 85° or warmer in 2020 thus far. To put that in perspective, a normal year sees a total of 50 such days for the entire calendar year. Last year, just 44 days saw temperatures of 85° or above! And, with still nearly half of August still ahead of us, and several days of 85°+ warmth still common well into September, we’ll certainly be adding onto that tally in the days and weeks ahead.

The modest cool down’s to be extremely brief, as temperatures are to return to the lower 80s Wednesday, and a gradual warming trend is to commence thereafter, with temperatures to rise between two and four degrees each day through Saturday, when 90s are projected to return, and humidity’s also to ramp up.

One of the few benefits to a hotter, more humid pattern is that such patterns are usually accompanied by elevated rain chances. At this stage in the game, though, that’s not appearing to be the case. There’s just one rain chance worthy of mention in the coming week, and it’s hardly a significant one. Right now, Saturday Night into Sunday Morning looks to feature the only rain chance of note, and any wet weather wouldn’t amount to much. In fact, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center suggests that getting ANY measurable rainfall over the next week is far from a guarantee.

Should that outlook verify, whispers of an evolving drought would be escalating as rainfall shortfalls continue to rapidly grow. For August, the Stateline’s now more than two inches in the hole, and by this time Tuesday, our deficit for Meteorological Summer, the period that spans June 1 to the present day, will have swollen to more than four inches.

