One dead, one in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Rock County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One Janseville man is dead and one Janseville woman is in critical condition following a one vehicle motorcycle crash in Rock County.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s office, the motorcycle was traveling west on County Truck highway approaching the intersection of Highway 11 when the vehicle lost control after hitting a curb, colliding with a traffic sign. Both were thrown off the motorcycle as a result of the crash.

They were transported to a local hospital, where the man was declared dead early Sunday morning. The woman remains in critical condition. Alcohol is being considered as a factor in the crash.

