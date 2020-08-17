No new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. Monday
The total death toll stands at 23.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There were no new reported cases of COVID-19 in Boone County on Monday.
Boone County is now at 781 cases as of Monday. The total death toll stands at 23. There are a total of 631 recovered cases.
Some areas of concern include:
Heritage Woods of Belvidere
Symphony Northwoods
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
- 0-9 age group: 23 cases
- 10-19 age group: 72 cases
- 20-29 age group: 160 cases and 1 death
- 30-39 age group: 112 cases
- 40-49 age group: 143 cases and 1 death
- 50-59 age group: 118 cases and 1 death
- 60-69 age group: 69 cases and 4 deaths
- 70-79 age group: 40 cases and 8 deaths
- 80-89 age group: 33 cases and 5 deaths
- 90-99 age group: 10 cases and 3 deaths
- 100+ age group: 1 case
