No new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. Monday

The total death toll stands at 23.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There were no new reported cases of COVID-19 in Boone County on Monday.

Boone County is now at 781 cases as of Monday. The total death toll stands at 23. There are a total of 631 recovered cases.

Some areas of concern include:

Heritage Woods of Belvidere

Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

  • 0-9 age group: 23 cases
  • 10-19 age group: 72 cases
  • 20-29 age group: 160 cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 age group: 112 cases
  • 40-49 age group: 143 cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 age group: 118 cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 age group: 69 cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 age group: 40 cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 age group: 33 cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 age group: 10 cases and 3 deaths
  • 100+ age group: 1 case

