No new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. Monday

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There were no new reported cases of COVID-19 in Boone County on Monday.

Boone County is now at 781 cases as of Monday. The total death toll stands at 23. There are a total of 631 recovered cases.

Some areas of concern include:

Heritage Woods of Belvidere

Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

0-9 age group: 23 cases

10-19 age group: 72 cases

20-29 age group: 160 cases and 1 death

30-39 age group: 112 cases

40-49 age group: 143 cases and 1 death

50-59 age group: 118 cases and 1 death

60-69 age group: 69 cases and 4 deaths

70-79 age group: 40 cases and 8 deaths

80-89 age group: 33 cases and 5 deaths

90-99 age group: 10 cases and 3 deaths

100+ age group: 1 case

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.