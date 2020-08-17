Lutheran grad Nate Wieting cut by Browns, signs with Dolphins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Opportunity can be the key to success, and it’s hard to imagine a better opportunity for Lutheran grad Nate Wieting than signing on with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday.

Miami bound! Let’s get to work. #finsup — Nate Wieting (@n_wieting4424) August 11, 2020

After getting waived by the Cleveland Browns earlier in the week, it didn’t take long for Wieting to find a new NFL opportunity on South Beach. Wieting plays a long time position of need for Miami, tight end. You have to go back to 1992 to find the last Dolphin pro bowler at the position in Kieth Jackson.

While Wieting isn’t thinking pro bowl yet, he is thankful for another shot at making a team and has no regrets about his first chance with the Browns.

“I thought I came prepared. I gave my best effort each and every day,” said Wieting. “Mr. Andrew Berry, the (general manager), said it was not a performance-based decision, it was a numbers-based decision based on personnel and injuries and opt-out. So that was good to hear. But you know as one door closes another one opens up.”

