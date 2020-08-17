Illinois announces 1,773 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 1,773 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 12 deaths on Monday.

The new deaths include:

- Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 80′s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 80′s

- LaSalle County: 2 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- McLean County: 1 female 60′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 100+

- Wabash County: 1 female 60′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90′s

The IDPH says there are now 207,854 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,756 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. An additional 38,246 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,405,097 tests.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 10 – August 16 is 4.2 percent. As of Sunday night, 1,544 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 340 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

