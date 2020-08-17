IDPH officially approves the IHSA Return to Play plan for fall sports

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Practices kept going and competitions got underway this past week, however, the Illinois Department of Public Health officially approved the Illinois High School Association’s modified fall sports schedule and Return to Play plan on Friday.

The IHSA had released its 2020-2021 sports schedule and guidelines last month but had to wait for IDPH to give the final ok. IHSA Assistant Executive Director Matt Troha sent out an email saying, “Based on the guidance we had received from IDPH, we were allowing schools to proceed with fall sports practices and competitions prior to the approval, but some districts/schools were waiting for that formal approval.”

On July 29, IHSA announced its plan to move three sports, football, boys soccer, and girls volleyball, from the fall to the spring, and creating a summer season for most sports played in the traditional spring timeslot. These sports are considered medium to higher risk sports according to IDPH. You can read more about each sport’s risk level here.

As for the fall, only boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, and girls swimming is taking place. Guilford boys golf began its season with a win on Thursday at the Boylen Inviational. Auburn’s Alex Ferry won medalist honors.

