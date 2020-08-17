Advertisement

IDPH launches travel map to provide guidance on travel risk

Locations that have an average daily case rate of 15 cases per 100,000 or greater are designated as “higher risk” on the map.
Illinois Department of Public Health
Illinois Department of Public Health(Illinois Department of Public Health)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health launched its new COVID-19 travel map to help inform residents of potential risks associated with traveling during the pandemic.  The map indicates countries and U.S. states with increased risk of COVID-19 based on case rates.

“Travel may increase the chance of becoming infected and spreading COVID-19,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “To help inform residents where they might be at greater risk of being exposed to COVID-19 when they travel, IDPH has launched a map that clearly shows states and other countries where case rates are elevated.  While staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, we know that it may not be possible to avoid all travel.  We encourage people who are traveling, whether for work or otherwise, to check out the map before making plans.”

Locations that have an average daily case rate of 15 cases per 100,000 or greater are designated as “higher risk” on the map, which can be found here.

Airports, bus stations, train stations and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces. The more people you come into contact with, for longer periods of time, the greater your risk of infection if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19, according to the IDPH.

“Do not travel when you are sick or with someone who is sick. When traveling, it is especially important to wear your mask, to keep 6 feet of distance between you and others you are not traveling with, and wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available,” according to the IDPH.

When considering travel, think about the destination. It is also important to think about needed precautions for moving through bus, train, or airport terminals, check-in and security lines, as well as the actual bus, train, or plane ride. Remember to take precautions when stopping for gas, food, and bathroom breaks when traveling by car or RV and as you interact with others and frequently touched surfaces, according to the IDPH.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Students create new Statement of Culture at Beloit College

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Student Statement of Culture was presented to the entire student body for adoption.

News

No new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total death toll stands at 23.

News

Rockford man arrested on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On August 13, Swenson was taken into custody and then the Winnebago County Jail.

News

Illinois announces 1,773 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
A Winnebago County woman in her 90's was among the new deaths.

Latest News

News

Voters mailed absentee ballot request forms with Trump’s face

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fernando Alfonso III
Trump has criticized mail-in voting for months, baselessly asserting that it will lead to voter fraud.

News

Boone Co. Clerk’s Office announces new election tracking system

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Voters are encouraged by the Boone County Clerk’s Office to cast a ballot prior to Election Day, either by mail or during early voting.

News

Alderperson provides chalk for area kids

Updated: 4 hours ago
Called the Chalk Art Summer Program.

News

The Conscious Coaching hosts 2nd annual All-Black Graduation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Organizers say this isn’t to take away from the achievements of others, but to recognize the success of African American students in the region.

News

One dead, one in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Rock County

Updated: 9 hours ago
The motorcycle hit a curb and ended up ejecting both occupants.

News

Sycamore man dead after ATV rollover crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
He lost control of the ATV and was ejected from the vehicle