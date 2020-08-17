Advertisement

Fundraising cancellations pose challenges for area schools

Boylan Catholic was forced to cancel two of their main money-making events for this year.
Boylan Catholic was forced to cancel two of their main money-making events for this year.
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Schools across the region are opening the books, and looking at the ways the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their financial outlook and some of the money-making events, that were canceled due to the outbreak, are being missed dearly.

“We’ve had two really dedicated fundraisers that have had to be canceled,” said Boylan Central Catholic Director of Advancement Jeff Marrs.

Marrs says it was difficult to cancel the first two events, and that the reality is, other cancellations are still to come.

“We’ll probably have alumni events, alumni attending our football games, we will probably have 10 to 15 events in total,” said Marrs.

“Our two big one’s last year were our funfair and our year-end celebration picnic, and then this year nothing, we have nothing because we can’t do anything in person,” said Gregory Elementary PTO President Kara Stone.

Parent-teacher organizations, athletic booster clubs, and fundraising coordinators are feeling the effects the pandemic has financially, and the concern is that for 2020 recovering is not possible.

“We just are not going to have the same amount of money available to meet the requests of certain organizations in our school,” said Rockford Lutheran Jr/Sr High School Athletic Booster Club Treasurer Jennie Polizzotto.

Officials at Lutheran high school say football is the big moneymaker of the fall, and with the sport making the move to February revenue numbers are up in the air.

“During the football season is when we make money and then during the rest of the sports season we kind of lose a little bit of money,” said Polizzotto “We depend on the football season to kind of booster us through the rest of the year.”

Despite the financial trials, administrators do not want to make cuts that will impact the educational experience.

“We try to make it as seamless as possible so they don’t notice it but it could be, it could be in a program,” said Boylan Central Catholic President Amy Ott.

