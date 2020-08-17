Boone Co. Clerk’s Office announces new election tracking system

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Clerk’s office has a new election tracking system that will inform the voters of their registration status, according to an announcement from the clerk’s office on Monday.

The system will also include polling information, status of their application to receive a vote by mail ballot, as well as the status of their ballot they have returned to the County Clerk’s office, according to the announcement.

Voters can access this information here.

Voters can also access the online voter registration system and sign up to be an election judge via the new web portal.

Clerk Stapler is encouraging any person who has not registered to vote do so as soon as possible. If you have moved or changed your name, you must notify the clerk’s office to change your voter registration. Due to COVID-19, all 2020 General Election voters are encouraged by the Boone County Clerk’s Office to cast a ballot prior to Election Day, either by mail or during early voting.

“Voting by mail is an easy and secure option for voters and you can request a vote by mail ballot online, through the mail, or in person,” according to the Boone County Clerk’s Office.

If you decide to early vote in the Boone County Clerk’s office, please be prepared with a mask and a possible wait in line.

Please email the Boone County Clerk’s office with questions at elections@boonecountyil.org or call the office at (815) 544-3103.

