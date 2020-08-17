Alderperson provides chalk for area kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chalk your walk to spread some cheer.

Alderman Clint Little is giving area kids the chance to use chalk to bring their creativity to life in a new summer program.

It’s called the Chalk Art Summer Program and it gives kids the materials to decorate their driveways, sidewalks and even local businesses. On Thursday, Aug. 13, Alderperson Little met with community members and Loves Park Schnucks employees to plan a mural in front of their building.

“You can have a hero that is right down the street, someone that is helping you out and this is a good venue for kids to go ahead show their appreciation but its spiraled into the fact that local businesses such as Schnucks wanted to get in and thank their essential employees,” Little said.

