48th Annual Fly-in event soars over Poplar Grove

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - If you heard buzzing in the sky around Poplar Grove Sunday it was likely from the 48th Annual Fly-in hosted by the Poplar Grove Airport and the Vintage Wings and Wheels museum.

Ideal weather conditions made for a great flying experience for the hundreds of planes and pilots in attendance. Thousands of people enjoyed food and drinks as well as tours of the air crafts. Those at the airport could also take a ride in the aircraft to experience it themselves.

“This absolutely is our day to open up the airport and we want community members to come out, talk to pilots, look at their airplanes, understanding history and get a chance to go up and enjoy what we see every day,” says Poplar Grove Airport’s Tina Thomas.

If you are interested in aviation call the Poplar Grove airport. Flight classes begin in September.

