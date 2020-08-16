Volunteers band together to help Rock Valley College clean up storm damage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Days removed from a storm that brought high winds and multiple tornados to the Rockford region, groups of volunteers gave up their Saturday to help clean-up Rock Valley College.

With students returning to the campus in the not so distant future, officials at RVC say it is more crucial than ever that people assist in the clean-up efforts.

The EF-1 tornado touched down in multiple places on campus which left behind major damage and debris.

“We have so much debris that is still needed to pick up before the start of school so the best way that we knew what to do was to grab all these volunteers and have them help and have them give back to the community or to the college that they went to,” said Theresa James.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.