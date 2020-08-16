The Conscious Coaching hosts 2nd annual All Black Graduation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a year where many graduation ceremonies made their way online, one organization hosted a smaller celebration for African American graduates.

The Conscious Coaching brought back the All Black Graduation event for the second straight year, and organizers say this isn’t to take away from the achievements of others, but to recognize the success of African American students in the region.

“The question is who are you?” said incoming Rock Valley College President Howard Spearman.

That question has crossed the minds of recent grads, as they take the next step in their life.

“The more we can celebrate the achievements of students in an educational environment, the more encouraged they will be to pursue others,” said Belvidere South Middle School graduate Iman Baumgartner.

Empowering African American students, and supporting their educational experience is the message organizers with the Conscious Coaching want to send to the graduates and the community.

Leaders from different backgrounds came to support the students moving to the next educational phase, and believe the graduates are the next wave of influential people in Rockford.

“If you don’t have youth you don’t have a future, and so we have to plant those seeds, those positive seeds,” said Spearman. “We have to be those positive role models to help our youth want to not only achieve their goals here their educational goals their personal goals but want to come back and give back to the community.”

The handful of graduates in attendance Sunday say the parade, and ceremony are a great way to push them forward to achieve their goals.

“That’s empowering me and making me feel like I can do that to If I can put myself to it and I study I can really become a nurse and follow my dreams,” said Baumgartner.

Multiple awards were given out from organizers to various community members for their leadership and achievements in the Rockford region. To learn more about the Conscious Coaching visit their Facebook page here.

