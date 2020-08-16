Advertisement

The Conscious Coaching hosts 2nd annual All Black Graduation

People march down E. State St. in Rockford as a part of the parade portion of the celebration.
People march down E. State St. in Rockford as a part of the parade portion of the celebration.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a year where many graduation ceremonies made their way online, one organization hosted a smaller celebration for African American graduates.

The Conscious Coaching brought back the All Black Graduation event for the second straight year, and organizers say this isn’t to take away from the achievements of others, but to recognize the success of African American students in the region.

“The question is who are you?” said incoming Rock Valley College President Howard Spearman.

That question has crossed the minds of recent grads, as they take the next step in their life.

“The more we can celebrate the achievements of students in an educational environment, the more encouraged they will be to pursue others,” said Belvidere South Middle School graduate Iman Baumgartner.

Empowering African American students, and supporting their educational experience is the message organizers with the Conscious Coaching want to send to the graduates and the community.

“The more we can celebrate the achievements of students in an educational environment, the more encouraged they will be to pursue others,” said co-organizer Theresa Gilbert.

Leaders from different backgrounds came to support the students moving to the next educational phase, and believe the graduates are the next wave of influential people in Rockford.

“If you don’t have youth you don’t have a future, and so we have to plant those seeds, those positive seeds,” said Spearman. “We have to be those positive role models to help our youth want to not only achieve their goals here their educational goals their personal goals but want to come back and give back to the community.”

The handful of graduates in attendance Sunday say the parade, and ceremony are a great way to push them forward to achieve their goals.

“That’s empowering me and making me feel like I can do that to If I can put myself to it and I study I can really become a nurse and follow my dreams,” said Baumgartner.

Multiple awards were given out from organizers to various community members for their leadership and achievements in the Rockford region. To learn more about the Conscious Coaching visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beloit’s New Zion Baptist Church hosts Prayers for Justice

Updated: 21 hours ago
To spark a sense of unity and change in the community, Beloit’s New Zion Baptist Church hosted Prayers for Justice on Saturday.

News

Volunteers band together to help Rock Valley College clean up storm damage

Updated: 21 hours ago
Days removed from a storm that brought high winds and multiple tornados to the Rockford region, groups of volunteers gave up their Saturday to help clean-up Rock Valley College.

News

SwedishAmerican Hospital donates masks to RPS 205

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The group donated more than 2,000 masks for staff and students to use when they get back to the classroom.

News

SwedishAmerican Donates Masks

Updated: 21 hours ago

Latest News

News

One person hurt from early Saturday morning fire in Belvidere

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Belvidere fire crews responded to an apartment fire in the 700 block of Whitman Street just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

News

Car strikes 72-year-old woman in Rockford, taken to hospital with serious injuries

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A 72-year-old woman is seriously hurt after an accident in the 800 block of Main Street in Rockford Saturday night.

News

Rockford residents celebrate ’815 day’

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
More than sixty businesses in Rockford open doors, discount items, and invite people to support and shop locally, on 815 day.

News

Man transported to hospital after motorcycle crash in Rockford

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:45 AM CDT
Police say one man was transported to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

News

One person shot at Victory Tap bar in Rockford

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:36 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officers say a shooting took place at Victory Tap at 2315 Harrison Avenue in Rockford where officers say one person was shot. The victim suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

News

Protesters arrested, charged for third week in a row at Rockford City Market

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Protesters and police returned Friday to Rockford City Market, where protesters were arrested for the third week in a row after clashing with police.