SwedishAmerican Hospital donates masks to RPS 205

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the spirit of 815 day, one medical group celebrated by making a donation to Rockford Public School District 205.

Masks were given by the SwedishAmerican Health system in a significant donation to RPS 205. Officials with the healthcare system say the community has shown them tons of support during the pandemic and that they wanted to give back any way they could.

The group donated more than 2,000 masks for staff and students to use when they get back to the classroom.

