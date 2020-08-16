Sunshine to be no stranger to the Stateline this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s plenty of good news on the weather front in the week ahead. The sunshine that dominated Sunday’s weather is to continue its reign over our skies for each of the next several days. But the news isn’t entirely good. It’s no secret that we could use some rainfall in these parts. The week ahead, though, is to produce little, if any wet weather.

The week ahead's to feature no shortage of sunshine, along with pleasantly warm temperatures. However, with rainfall badly needed, our precipitation shortfall's certain to increase considerably. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another weak cold front’s to approach from the northwest late tonight into the early stages of Monday. It could have just enough energy to spring a few sprinkles or light showers, especially during the early portion of the day. Any rainfall, however, would be brief, very widely scattered, and wouldn’t amount to anything more than a few hundredths of an inch.

While a few sprinkles or brief showers can't be entirely ruled out Monday, especially early in the day, any rain that does occur is surely not to amount to anything significant. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures, which topped out in the middle 80s Sunday, will trend downward over the next couple days. Expect high temperatures of around 83° Monday, and likely falling just shy of 80° Tuesday as northerly winds stiffen. With dry, comfortable air in place, expect to have overnight lows in the 50s for several nights in succession. Temperatures will trend warmer beginning on Wednesday, and may flirt with 90° by week’s end, though a significant uptick in humidity is not foreseen at this juncture.

Comfortably warm temperatures are here to stay through the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The elephant in the room, though, is the lack of rainfall we’ve seen lately, and our growing precipitation deficits. In what’s historically our second wettest month of the year, August, 2020 has produced a meager half inch of rainfall to date, and by Monday Afternoon, our monthly deficit will be north of two inches. Come Tuesday, our shortfall since June 1 will eclipse four inches. Barring anything completely unforeseen, the amount of Illinois considered to be in a state of drought will almost certainly expand to cover most, if not all of the Stateline by Thursday.

For the month, we'll be more than two inches below normal by Monday. Come Tuesday, our deficit since June 1 will eclipse four inches. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Signs of any relief in the cards this week are far from encouraging. Outlooks generated by NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center suggest less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall’s ticketed for our region in the week ahead. Aside from Monday’s sprinkle chances, our next rain chance of any consequence doesn’t arrive until Friday Night or Saturday.

Little, if any rain is in the forecast over the coming week. This forecast from NOAA's Weather Prediction Center suggests that less than 0.10" is to occur here over the next seven days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Of course there’s plenty of good news surrounding a forecast as tranquil as this. With summer quickly winding down and kids preparing to head back to school in the coming weeks, this forecast affords plenty of opportunity to enjoy time outdoors.

