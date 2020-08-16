Sunshine to be no stranger to the Stateline this week
Comfortably warm temperatures and humidity to dominate as rainfall deficit rapidly grows
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s plenty of good news on the weather front in the week ahead. The sunshine that dominated Sunday’s weather is to continue its reign over our skies for each of the next several days. But the news isn’t entirely good. It’s no secret that we could use some rainfall in these parts. The week ahead, though, is to produce little, if any wet weather.
Another weak cold front’s to approach from the northwest late tonight into the early stages of Monday. It could have just enough energy to spring a few sprinkles or light showers, especially during the early portion of the day. Any rainfall, however, would be brief, very widely scattered, and wouldn’t amount to anything more than a few hundredths of an inch.
Temperatures, which topped out in the middle 80s Sunday, will trend downward over the next couple days. Expect high temperatures of around 83° Monday, and likely falling just shy of 80° Tuesday as northerly winds stiffen. With dry, comfortable air in place, expect to have overnight lows in the 50s for several nights in succession. Temperatures will trend warmer beginning on Wednesday, and may flirt with 90° by week’s end, though a significant uptick in humidity is not foreseen at this juncture.
The elephant in the room, though, is the lack of rainfall we’ve seen lately, and our growing precipitation deficits. In what’s historically our second wettest month of the year, August, 2020 has produced a meager half inch of rainfall to date, and by Monday Afternoon, our monthly deficit will be north of two inches. Come Tuesday, our shortfall since June 1 will eclipse four inches. Barring anything completely unforeseen, the amount of Illinois considered to be in a state of drought will almost certainly expand to cover most, if not all of the Stateline by Thursday.
Signs of any relief in the cards this week are far from encouraging. Outlooks generated by NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center suggest less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall’s ticketed for our region in the week ahead. Aside from Monday’s sprinkle chances, our next rain chance of any consequence doesn’t arrive until Friday Night or Saturday.
Of course there’s plenty of good news surrounding a forecast as tranquil as this. With summer quickly winding down and kids preparing to head back to school in the coming weeks, this forecast affords plenty of opportunity to enjoy time outdoors.
