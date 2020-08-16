Rockford residents celebrate ’815 day’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than sixty businesses in Rockford open doors, discount items, and invite people to support and shop locally, and although this 815 day is different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a similar goal.

“Today we are focusing on those small businesses throughout our community that we should be patronizing,” said Rockford Mayor Thomas McNamara. “Your dollar stays in Rockford and goes a lot further when you support those local businesses.

Multiple speakers explained at a press conference Saturday morning that 815 day is how the community celebrates the best the Forest City has to offer.

“We hope that wherever you are around town today that you will share your love of this community,” said President and CEO of the Rockford Area Visitors and Conventions Bureau John Groh. “Whether you are out at one of our restaurants or our shops or one of our special events or if your downtown stop by Davis Park take a photo with the new Rockford sculpture.”

Groh says five years ago the day was created to lift up community spirits, and that in 2020 it is more important than ever to do so.

“Creativity shines through adversity, this year coming up with ideas of special events and festivals or activities was different because of the pandemic,” said Groh.

Officials at the conference say there are many challenges this community has faced in the COVID-19 pandemic, but that Rockford day is not about the trials, it’s about the smiles.

“You can talk about the city finances, you can talk about the global pandemic, you can talk about civil unrest, you can talk about the fact that we just had two tornados come through our community, but the thing that makes us a special place is that when we see challenges as Rockfordians we always come together and face these challenges,” said McNamara.

McNamara also emphasized the importance of spending community dollars at local businesses, and how that impacts the livelihood of all Rockfordians.

One medical group celebrated 815 day by making a donation to the Rockford Public School District. The SwedishAmerican health system made a significant mask donation to RPS 205.

Officials with SwedishAmerican say the community has shown them tons of support during the pandemic, and that the group wanted to give back anyway they could. SwedishAmerican donated more than 2,000 masks for staff and students to use when they get back in the classroom.

“We got so much from the schools and the support from the community this is just a little titch to give back to the community to say thank you and help everyone with all of the outpouring we have received,” said SwedishAmerican Health System Director of Nursing Luann Varilek. “This is the year of the nurse and the year of giving and every month we try to do volunteer activities and give back to the community.”

The highlight of the day was at the former Magna grocery store parking lot, where a pop-up drive-in movie theater was constructed.

People in the crowd say this was a great way to get out of the house and stay safe after spending months at a time inside.

“What brought me here was the companionship honestly,” said Rockford resident Liam Milanos.

Organizers with Magnificent Mile Rockford say it was an easy choice to show Rockford’s biggest pop culture reference, A League of Their Own, and despite the challenges, it was worth it to be 815 day’s main event.

“I just love the city of Rockford so the Miracle Mile is so excited to be able to bring this fun event, it has been challenging it was windy to get the screen up but boy is it huge,” said Executive Director of Miracle Mile Rockford Paula Olson. “We’re excited to bring this gift to the community and we’re glad we had a great turnout.”

