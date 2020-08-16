One person hurt from early Saturday morning fire in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere fire crews responded to an apartment fire in the 700 block of Whitman Street just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Once there, smoke could be seen coming from the second floor. One person was taken to an area hospital for observation. Multiple teams, including the Belvidere Police and Cherry Valley Fire Departments helped get the flames under control within 10 minutes.

Damages are estimated at $30,000 and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

