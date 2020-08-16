Car strikes 72-year-old woman in Rockford, taken to hospital with serious injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 72-year-old woman is seriously hurt after an accident in the 800 block of Main Street in Rockford Saturday night.

On August 15th, 2020 at 5:00 pm Rockford Police responded to a Vehicle vs Pedestrian accident at 800 N Main. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Rockford Police Traffic Investigators are currently on scene. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 16, 2020

Rockford Police say she was walking across the parking lot when a vehicle that was backing up struck her, causing her to fall and hit her head. She was taken to an area hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition.

