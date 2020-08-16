Car strikes 72-year-old woman in Rockford, taken to hospital with serious injuries
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 72-year-old woman is seriously hurt after an accident in the 800 block of Main Street in Rockford Saturday night.
Rockford Police say she was walking across the parking lot when a vehicle that was backing up struck her, causing her to fall and hit her head. She was taken to an area hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition.
