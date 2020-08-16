Calm, seasonable and sunny pattern to persist beginning Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a few spots saw some showers and isolated thunderstorms early Saturday, skies began to clear out in the afternoon and set up our weather pattern for the next several days. Calm, seasonable and sunny is the name of the game when it comes to the Stateline weather pattern!

With high pressure building out to our west, the next several days will remain quiet in the region. Highs in the mid 80s Sunday call for a seasonably above normal day with lots of sunshine. It’ll be more of the same on Monday and Tuesday but our temperatures will be a bit below normal with forecast highs closer to 80 degrees both days.

While the quiet weather means lots of good times to be outside, it also means we won’t be seeing much in the way of rainfall anytime soon. August 2020 so far has 0.52 inches of rain under its belt, which is 1.76 inches below normal. So if your lawn looks a bit more dried up and less green than usual, you aren’t alone. The only rain chances in the forecast over the next week are very slight ones on Wednesday, Friday night and next Saturday. Each one of those days has isolated 20 percent chances for some rain.

Enjoy the calm and mostly sunny days ahead and you will definitely need to water those plants and/or run those sprinklers on your lawns. We will remain seasonable through most of the upcoming week before the upper 80s return by next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.