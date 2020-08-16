Advertisement

Calm, seasonable and sunny pattern to persist beginning Sunday

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a few spots saw some showers and isolated thunderstorms early Saturday, skies began to clear out in the afternoon and set up our weather pattern for the next several days. Calm, seasonable and sunny is the name of the game when it comes to the Stateline weather pattern!

With high pressure building out to our west, the next several days will remain quiet in the region. Highs in the mid 80s Sunday call for a seasonably above normal day with lots of sunshine. It’ll be more of the same on Monday and Tuesday but our temperatures will be a bit below normal with forecast highs closer to 80 degrees both days.

While the quiet weather means lots of good times to be outside, it also means we won’t be seeing much in the way of rainfall anytime soon. August 2020 so far has 0.52 inches of rain under its belt, which is 1.76 inches below normal. So if your lawn looks a bit more dried up and less green than usual, you aren’t alone. The only rain chances in the forecast over the next week are very slight ones on Wednesday, Friday night and next Saturday. Each one of those days has isolated 20 percent chances for some rain.

Enjoy the calm and mostly sunny days ahead and you will definitely need to water those plants and/or run those sprinklers on your lawns. We will remain seasonable through most of the upcoming week before the upper 80s return by next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 8/15/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

A small rain chance Saturday before a seasonable, quiet pattern

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
If you are looking to add more rain to our slight rainfall deficit for the month, you won’t be getting it from Saturday’s rain. An approaching cold front brings the Stateline a very small chance for some showers before rapid clearing in our skies take place.

Forecast

A Gorgeous Beginning to the Weekend

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
A Gorgeous Beginning to the Weekend.

Forecast

Rain chances few and far between as portions of the Stateline enter minor drought

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Part of the Stateline is now considered to be in a state of drought, and rain chances in the coming days appear to be minimal.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday & Friday Are Both Looking Great

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Thursday & Friday Are Both Looking Great.

Forecast

Tranquil pattern to persist through the end of the workweek

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Temperatures are to stay warm through the first half of the weekend, but will turn significantly cooler next week. There's just one chance of rain in the forecast in the coming week.

Forecast

A Picture Perfect Next Three Days In Store

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
A Picture Perfect Next Three Days In Store.

Forecast

Unlimited sun, warm temperatures, comfortable humidity to persist

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
The gorgeous weather our area saw on Tuesday will continue for several more days.

Forecast

Quieter For The Next Several Days

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:40 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Quieter For The Next Several Days.

Forecast

Severe storms raced through the stateline today causing destruction

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Savanna Brito
Trees were left across roads and even some houses after storms moved through the area earlier this afternoon