Beloit’s New Zion Baptist Church hosts Prayers for Justice

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - To spark a sense of unity and change in the community, Beloit’s New Zion Baptist Church hosted Prayers for Justice on Saturday.

Reverend Michael Bell says the group hosts these prayer circles every other Saturday, with the hope of bringing people together safely during the pandemic.

Rev. Bell says the rain deterred about half of the group from attending, but the point of the event is not how many people show up, but how people come together during the prayers.

“We all can get together and stay unified and make these changes, a lot of people don’t have the hope so they sit back thinking that nothing will change but I’ll tell you things are starting to change so I advise everyone to come out and see what changes, we have to do it together,” said Rev. Bell.

