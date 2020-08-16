Advertisement

Beloit’s New Zion Baptist Church hosts Prayers for Justice

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - To spark a sense of unity and change in the community, Beloit’s New Zion Baptist Church hosted Prayers for Justice on Saturday.

Reverend Michael Bell says the group hosts these prayer circles every other Saturday, with the hope of bringing people together safely during the pandemic.

Rev. Bell says the rain deterred about half of the group from attending, but the point of the event is not how many people show up, but how people come together during the prayers.

“We all can get together and stay unified and make these changes, a lot of people don’t have the hope so they sit back thinking that nothing will change but I’ll tell you things are starting to change so I advise everyone to come out and see what changes, we have to do it together,” said Rev. Bell.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Volunteers band together to help Rock Valley College clean up storm damage

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Days removed from a storm that brought high winds and multiple tornados to the Rockford region, groups of volunteers gave up their Saturday to help clean-up Rock Valley College.

News

SwedishAmerican Hospital donates masks to RPS 205

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The group donated more than 2,000 masks for staff and students to use when they get back to the classroom.

News

SwedishAmerican Donates Masks

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

One person hurt from early Saturday morning fire in Belvidere

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Belvidere fire crews responded to an apartment fire in the 700 block of Whitman Street just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Latest News

News

Car strikes 72-year-old woman in Rockford, taken to hospital with serious injuries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A 72-year-old woman is seriously hurt after an accident in the 800 block of Main Street in Rockford Saturday night.

News

Rockford residents celebrate ’815 day’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
More than sixty businesses in Rockford open doors, discount items, and invite people to support and shop locally, on 815 day.

News

Man transported to hospital after motorcycle crash in Rockford

Updated: 22 hours ago
Police say one man was transported to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

News

One person shot at Victory Tap bar in Rockford

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officers say a shooting took place at Victory Tap at 2315 Harrison Avenue in Rockford where officers say one person was shot. The victim suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

News

Protesters arrested, charged for third week in a row at Rockford City Market

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Protesters and police returned Friday to Rockford City Market, where protesters were arrested for the third week in a row after clashing with police.

News

Protesters arrested third week in a row Rockford City Market

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT