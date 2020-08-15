Advertisement

Rockford area firefighters celebrate paramedic graduation

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the newest class of paramedics graduate from training in the Rockford region, those with the program celebrate their success, as they begin their careers in the midst of a global pandemic.

"It's got to be a passion, not just a thought. You have to love this job for the next 20 to 30 years."

For recent paramedic graduate and Rockford firefighter Natalie Adasiewicz, finishing her EMS classes in the midst of a global health crisis just reaffirms the love she has for the job.

"You're going in every day and you know you have a job to do and you know that it's not a normal career. You go in and when that call comes in, you can't say no. You have to go," said Adasiewicz.

Lead instructor Michelle Heirbaut says this year's class made it through the unthinkable and she's proud of how they rose to the occasion, thoughtfully and safely.

"You do want to make sure that everyone's safe. The price of getting your license isn't the price of your life or your family's lives. And I mean, that was a big concern for a lot of them. It wasn't necessarily themselves, but you know, there's always a risk of bringing it home to those that you love at home as well," said Heirbaut.

For anyone considering diving into the field, Natalie says it's a decision that should not be taken lightly.

"It's a good feeling, just because you sign up for this job knowing that that's what it entails. So you're kind of ready for it. The idea that we've been working through a pandemic is just kind of another thing that we have to deal with. We always know that no matter what happens, you have to be ready to go and be there for the community," said Adasiewicz.

Heirbaut says she’s especially impressed all 21 students who began the program back in August of 2019 completed the course, joining the ranks of fire departments across the Rockford region.

