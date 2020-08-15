Protesters arrested for third week in a row at Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Protesters and police returned Friday to Rockford City Market, where protesters were arrested for the third week in a row after clashing with police.

Among those taken into custody were Leslie Rolfe, who has been at the forefront of demonstrations in the city, and Terry Patterson, who has spoken out against previous arrests of protesters saying officers used excessive force.

According to the Rockford Register Star, a smaller group of protesters gathered outside of Rockford City Market before marching on East State Street once again using the crosswalk at the intersection of Water Street.

Like last week, Rockford Police pledged to make arrests again if protesters impeded traffic or disturbed the peace at the market. Officials with City Market again expanding the boundaries of the market, keeping the designated protest zone to Joe Marino Park. The paper says at least two people were arrested.

After the arrests, they marched down State Street toward City Hall. Protesters returned to the area outside City Market and continued to demonstrate until after 8 p.m., concluding the night with a march to Haight Park.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.