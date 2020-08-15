Advertisement

One person shot at Victory Tap bar in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at a bar late Saturday night.

Officers say a shooting took place at Victory Tap at 2315 Harrison Avenue in Rockford where officers say one person was shot. The victim suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call Rockford Police or CrimeStoppers.

