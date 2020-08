ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle accident at the intersection of S. Alpine and Newburg Roads in Friday night.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: S. Alpine and Newburg Road. Motorcycle vs Vehicle. RPD on scene of a two vehicle accident. One male was transported to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 15, 2020

Police say one man was transported to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

