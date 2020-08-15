Investigators ask for the public’s help in locating a Colorado man

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators are looking for a Colorado man that shot at Lee County Deputies while they were chasing him.

34-year-old Donald Powell is accused of stealing his uncles car in Aurora Colorado after shooting his families dog in the head.

He was later pulled over by Rock Falls police following a traffic stop when officers realized the car was stolen Powell took off, shot at officers, and eventually crashed into a Lee County Sheriff's squad car.

Powell escaped on foot and the vehicle - a gray Subaru Outback – and is believed been seen several times in the Chicagoland area.

If you see the car or Powell you’re asked to call the Lee County Police Department.

