Advertisement

Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, census worker Jennifer Pope wears a mask and sits by ready to help at a U.S. Census walk-up counting site set up for Hunt County in Greenville, Texas, Friday, July 31, 2020.
Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, census worker Jennifer Pope wears a mask and sits by ready to help at a U.S. Census walk-up counting site set up for Hunt County in Greenville, Texas, Friday, July 31, 2020.(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If you haven't filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting an email, call or questionnaire in the mail asking you to answer the questions.

The U.S. Census Bureau said Friday it was sending out emails to homes in neighborhoods where the response rate was less than 50%. The email addresses were culled from contact information from state assistance programs and from commercial lists. The Census Bureau said it expects to send out 20 million emails, a first for a decennial census, as the agency enters the homestretch of the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident.

The 2020 census started for most U.S. residents in March, but some operations were interrupted by the pandemic.

The Census Bureau also said it was directing census-takers to call homes that haven't yet responded, using phone numbers from third-party purchased data, as well as sending out a seventh mailing that includes a paper questionnaire.

The extra efforts to reach out to homes that haven't yet responded to the 2020 census comes as up to 500,000 census-takers were sent out this week to knock on the doors of laggard households. As of Friday, 63.6% of households have responded to the 2020 census.

The extra push is coming as the Census Bureau is dealing with a shortened schedule for wrapping up the head count in the middle of a pandemic. The Census Bureau had asked Congress for deadline extensions that would have allowed it to finish the census at the end of October. With the request stalled in Congress, the Census Bureau said it would finish the count at the end of September.

Census-takers this year have to reach 8 million more homes than they did in 2010, and they have only six weeks instead of the 10 weeks they did a decade ago, according to an analysis by the Center for Urban Research at CUNY. Forty-eight senators, including Alaska’s two Republican senators, this week sent a letter to Senate and House leaders urging them to extend the deadlines.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US assets

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Friday gave the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States.

News

Investigators ask for the public’s help in locating a Colorado man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Investigators search for a Colorado man

News

Rockford area firefighters celebrate paramedic graduation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
As the newest class of paramedics graduate from training in the Rockford region, those with the program celebrate their success, as they begin their careers in the midst of a global pandemic.

News

2 arrested in killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Department has announced two arrests of a suspect in the killing of Anisa Scott, who was shot while riding in a car.

Latest News

News

Residents of senior housing complex asking for help after storm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Many of the residents are elderly or disabled, and some are unable to even leave their upper-floor apartments because elevators aren’t working.

National Politics

Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump has a long history of advancing false and sometimes racist conspiracies.

National Politics

Trump won't weigh in on QAnon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Trump refuses to answer question about QAnon while backing candidate who promotes its baseless theories.

News

Police still searching for fugitive after shooting dog, injuring deputy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Aug. 7, Powell struck a Lee County squad car and then fled on foot in Rock Falls. He shot at officers during the pursuit, according to the Dixon Police Department.

News

Winnebago Co. reports 22 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The overall death toll in the county is 144.

News

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren school supply donation drive

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
The donation drive will take place at the Walgreens at 5900 N. 2nd St. in Loves Park until 7 p.m.