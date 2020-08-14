Winnebago County Board votes no to proposed minority appointments

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Board Members finally address a fiery topic that has spanned over several meetings and even sparked one board member to call for Chairperson Frank Haney to resign.

In a 15 to 5 vote the board decides against all four of Haney’s proposed minority appointments to various county leadership roles.

After board members tabled the recommendation several times community members spoke out ahead of Thursday night’s meeting urging the board to take action.

“We have an opportunity now to make it know that in Winnebago County it is no longer a disadvantage to be a minority in this community,” said Reverend James Fambro.

Chairperson Haney gave 23 News the following statement saying in part:

“What a sad way to do the public’s work and what a great way to block reform and prevent needed change. This is disrespectful to the appointees and unfair to the next chairman.”

23 News contacted other board members who couldn’t be reached for comment.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.