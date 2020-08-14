Winnebago Co. reports 22 new cases of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announces 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Friday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,828 from 3,806 on Thursday.

The overall death toll in the county is 144.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate lowers to 3.1 percent, while the area-wide recovery rate is 96.2 percent.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.