Advertisement

What’s next 2020? The answer: Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

It’s sweet and savory
Brach's is out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.
Brach's is out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.(Source: WPVI, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The folks at Brach’s have come up with something new that may – or may not – tempt your taste buds this Thanksgiving.

The candy maker is coming out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.

“Brach’s Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites,” the Brach’s website says. “From roasted turkey, green beans and stuffing to ginger glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie.”

The sweet and savory confection will be sold at Walgreens.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Firefighters battle wildfire in 3 states

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Firefighters battle large wildfires California, Oregon, and Colorado.

News

No new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. Friday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Cases in the county dropped from 781 to 778.

National

Major US postal workers union endorses Biden for president

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Association of Letter Carriers, which represents 300,000 current and retired workers, said Thursday that Trump has long been hostile to the Post Office.

News

Winnebago Co. not among state counties at warning level for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Local health departments are finding it challenging to obtain the information necessary to halt local transmission.

Latest News

News

Rockford men arrested after narcotics investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Two men were arrested following a narcotics investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

National

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for missing 16-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
She may be in the company of an unknown Hispanic male, last seen wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants.

National Politics

Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The top two officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law by the Trump administration, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said Friday.

News

Car drives over plane wing after aircraft overshot runway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are reports of minor injuries.

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

National Politics

9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The ruling has national implications because other states have similar restrictions.