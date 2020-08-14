Advertisement

Weather Service confirms 14 tornadoes hit northern Illinois

ComEd continues to work to restore power in the Chicago area.
Trees are mangled near Covington following a derecho, or very intense windstorm, on August 10, 2020.
Trees are mangled near Covington following a derecho, or very intense windstorm, on August 10, 2020.(YouNews/Kathy Mason)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Survey teams with the National Weather Service have confirmed that 14 tornadoes touched down Monday in northern Illinois when a rare storm known as a derecho swept parts of the Midwest.

The weather service’s Chicago office said in a Thursday update that it confirmed a total of 15 tornado touchdowns in its forecast region, including one in the northwestern Indiana town of Kentland.

The 14 other tornadoes were in northern Illinois, and most of those were in the Chicago metropolitan area, including an EF-1 tornado with 110 mph winds that hit the Rogers Park neighborhood on the city’s north side before moving onto Lake Michigan as a waterspout.

That storm left damage along a 3-mile-long (4.8-kilometer-long) path. The weather service also documented wind damage in several areas that were raked by winds of 75 mph (120 kilometers per hour) or greater and toppled trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages.

ComEd continues to work to restore power in the Chicago area. As of 7 a.m. Friday, the utility reported that more than 55,000 of its customers remained without power.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren school supply donation drive

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Savanna Brito
The donation drive will take place at the Walgreens at 5900 N. 2nd St. in Loves Park until 7 p.m.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

No new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Cases in the county dropped from 781 to 778.

News

Winnebago Co. not among state counties at warning level for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Local health departments are finding it challenging to obtain the information necessary to halt local transmission.

Latest News

News

Rockford men arrested after narcotics investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Two men were arrested following a narcotics investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

News

Car drives over plane wing after aircraft overshot runway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are reports of minor injuries.

News

Illinois announces 2,264 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The IDPH says there are now 202,691 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,721 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

News

Rep. Bustos: More than $350K for OSF Health Care in Peoria

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Provider shortages is an issue I hear about across our region that has a significant impact on the health of our community,” Bustos said.

News

Boundary set for protesters at Rockford City Market

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Protesting and counter-protesting will not be permitted within the market boundary.

News

Machesney Park candidates to circulate petitions for 2021 elections

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The time is approaching for the circulation of petitions for the elections.