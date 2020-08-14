Advertisement

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren school supply donation drive

By Savanna Brito
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another donation drive is taking place as kids gear up to head back to school, whether that be in their classrooms or on their computers.

The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren School Supply Donation Drive took place on Friday. Lifescape partnered with Walgreens to help support the program for grandparents that raise their grandchildren on a full time basis, according to organizers.

Some of the items donated were backpacks, notebooks, binders, protractors and anything else kids typically use for school.

The donation drive will take place at the Walgreens at 5900 N. 2nd St. in Loves Park until 7 p.m.

A list of recommend donation items are:

- Backpacks

- Notebooks

- Pens

- Pencils

- Markers

- Colored pencils

- Dry erase markers

- Folders

- Highlighters

- Glue & glue sticks

- Crayons

- Binders

- Scissors

- Hand Sanitizer

- Index/Notecards

- Erasers

- Calculators

- Rulers

- Loose-leaf paper

- Protractors

- Kleenex

- Binders

- Pencil cases

- Monetary donations

