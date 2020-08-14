Advertisement

Rockford small businesses to receive more than $750K in pandemic relief grants

The first round of grants range from $10,000-$20,000.
COVID-19 grant
COVID-19 grant(MGN Online)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will award small business grants to Rockford businesses and other small business communities across the state that have been hit by COVID-19-related losses and closures.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of my community and of our state,” State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) said. “They need this grant money to survive and I’m proud that we are doing everything possible at the state level to help our small business community stay afloat.”

The grants are the first round of the Business Interruption Grant program. The state program will award funds to businesses that have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a large portion of the grants being awarded to child care providers, according to a statement from Stadelman.

The first round of grants range from $10,000-$20,000 and can be used to help businesses with expenses like payroll costs, rent, utilities, equipment and other possible unexpected costs to relieve the effects of the pandemic, such as PPE, training and new technology.

“This pandemic has hit smaller and minority owned businesses especially hard,” Stadelman said. “That’s why the program is ensuring that these businesses take priority when grants are being awarded.”

The first round of awards includes a group of small businesses. Recipients are required to prove annual revenues of $3 million or lower, according to a statement from Stadelman.

A list of grant recipients can be found here.

