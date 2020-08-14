Advertisement

Rockford men arrested after narcotics investigation

Two men were arrested following a narcotics investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.
Handcuffs.
Handcuffs.(MGN photo)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men were arrested following a narcotics investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department had been receiving complaints regarding the sale of narcotics at various locations around Winnebago County. Detectives from the narcotics unit conducted an investigation and two men were named as suspects in the sales, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

During the investigation, deputies saw Detrayvian D. Jones and Derick O. Gulley conduct a suspected drug sale from inside a black SUV near Jackson and Longwood Streets in Rockford, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

On Aug. 13, at approximately 12 p.m., deputies and members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department TAC Team approached the SUV on the 1600 block of Rural Street. During a search of the vehicle and the occupants, deputies located fentanyl, cocaine, cannabis, guns and multiple rounds of ammunition.

Detrayvian D. Jones, 22 of Rockford, was charged with armed habitual criminal, armed violence, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and unlawful use of weapons by a felon, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

Derrick O. Gully, 23 of Rockford, was charged with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons by a felon, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

