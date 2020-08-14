Rep. Bustos: More than $350K for OSF Health Care in Peoria

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that OSF Health Care in Peoria will receive a total of $365,945 in federal funding.

The federal grant was awarded through the Department of Health and Human Services’ Advanced Nursing Education Nurse Practitioner Residency Integration Program for provider shortages, according to Congresswoman Bustos.

“Provider shortages is an issue I hear about across our region that has a significant impact on the health of our community,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “These federal dollars will help recruit and retain providers right here in Peoria and I’m pleased to announce this investment today. As a member of the Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees the Department of Health and Human Services, I’ll continue to fight legislation and programs like this that help close the gap and increase access to quality health care for Illinoisans.”

The Advanced Nursing Education Nurse Practitioner Residency Integration Program helps prepare new primary care or behavioral health nurse practitioners to work in integrated, community-based settings, according to Bustos.

“OSF HealthCare is excited to receive this federal funding in support of our efforts to educate the next generation of health care providers. We look forward to using this award to improve the health of the communities we’ve been called to serve, while also preparing advanced practice providers to better care for individuals living in medically underserved and rural areas that often don’t have a lot of resources. The funding will also allow us to have a greater focus on telemedicine and mental health,” Melinda Cooling DNP, MBA, APN, NEA-BC, Vice President, Advanced Practice for OSF HealthCare said.

Accredited residency programs, or residency programs in the accreditation process, are encouraged to support placement in community-based settings in rural and underserved areas as well as help providers remain there, according to Bustos.

“The OSF HealthCare APP fellowship is in its fifth year, training over 40 fellows, and is accredited with distinction as a Practice Transition Program by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation in Practice Transition Programs. This generous grant allows us to meet a long-desired goal of expanding our fellowship program to meet the needs of the most vulnerable,” Lisa Pierce, DNP, APRN, CPNP-AC, Director of Advanced Practice Education and Fellowship Programs for OSF HealthCare said.

