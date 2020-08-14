Rain chances few and far between as portions of the Stateline enter minor drought

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Aside from Monday’s drenching that came with the day’s widespread severe thunderstorms, rain’s been hard to come by in these parts. In August’s first 13 days, just over a half an inch of rain has filled Rockford’s official rain gauge, with the remainder of the Stateline similarly thirsting for rainfall.

Rainfall deficits for the month, for Meteorological Summer, and for 2020 continue to grow following another dry day Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The persistent dry spell has allowed our deficit for the month to climb to nearly an inch and a half, while our shortfall for Meteorological Summer, the period between June 1 and today, has swollen to more than three inches. For 2020, our deficit stands and 0.73″, and is likely to grow significantly in the coming days. For that reason, it’s no surprise at all that a small portion of Illinois is now officially considered to be abnormally dry, or, in other words, in a state of minor drought. In all, 6.26 percent of the state’s considered abnormally dry, up from just over two percent last week. Among the area’s considered abnormally dry are large parts of Carroll, Whiteside, Lee, and Ogle Counties, and even a small portion of DeKalb County is also included.

By virtue of another dry week, more than six percent of Illinois finds itself in a minor drought, including parts of the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There aren’t many reasons for optimism that any meaningful rain will aid the situation, so it’s quite likely that upon the U.S. Drought Monitor’s next release a week from now, a far greater portion of the state will be officially in a degree of drought. The week ahead features just one chance for rain, and that’s to come during the latter stages of Saturday.

With just one rain chance in the forecast for the next five days, it's nearly certain our deficits will grow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Followiong a quiet start to the day Saturday, clouds are to increase by midday, and thunderstorms may blossom in the afternoon hours, as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Storms may fire as early as 2:00 Saturday afternoon, and are likely to exit the region shortly after dinnertime. Mid to late Saturday Afternoon appears to present the greatest threat for the Rockford Metro.

Scattered storms may begin to fire early Saturday Afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered storms become a bit more numerous later in the afternoon Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the severe risk Saturday’s appearing to be quite minimal, it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility that any storms that form could pack at least some punch. The area’s outlooked by the Storm Prediction Center as being in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe storms. Hail and gusty winds would be the main threat with any severe storms that do develop.

Any storms that do occur Saturday would have the potential to possess gusty winds and perhaps some hail. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

