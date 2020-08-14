Rain chances few and far between as portions of the Stateline enter minor drought
Lone rain chance Saturday could bring limited severe weather threat
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Aside from Monday’s drenching that came with the day’s widespread severe thunderstorms, rain’s been hard to come by in these parts. In August’s first 13 days, just over a half an inch of rain has filled Rockford’s official rain gauge, with the remainder of the Stateline similarly thirsting for rainfall.
The persistent dry spell has allowed our deficit for the month to climb to nearly an inch and a half, while our shortfall for Meteorological Summer, the period between June 1 and today, has swollen to more than three inches. For 2020, our deficit stands and 0.73″, and is likely to grow significantly in the coming days. For that reason, it’s no surprise at all that a small portion of Illinois is now officially considered to be abnormally dry, or, in other words, in a state of minor drought. In all, 6.26 percent of the state’s considered abnormally dry, up from just over two percent last week. Among the area’s considered abnormally dry are large parts of Carroll, Whiteside, Lee, and Ogle Counties, and even a small portion of DeKalb County is also included.
There aren’t many reasons for optimism that any meaningful rain will aid the situation, so it’s quite likely that upon the U.S. Drought Monitor’s next release a week from now, a far greater portion of the state will be officially in a degree of drought. The week ahead features just one chance for rain, and that’s to come during the latter stages of Saturday.
Followiong a quiet start to the day Saturday, clouds are to increase by midday, and thunderstorms may blossom in the afternoon hours, as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Storms may fire as early as 2:00 Saturday afternoon, and are likely to exit the region shortly after dinnertime. Mid to late Saturday Afternoon appears to present the greatest threat for the Rockford Metro.
While the severe risk Saturday’s appearing to be quite minimal, it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility that any storms that form could pack at least some punch. The area’s outlooked by the Storm Prediction Center as being in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe storms. Hail and gusty winds would be the main threat with any severe storms that do develop.
