Police still searching for fugitive after shooting dog, injuring deputy

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities are still searching for a fugitive who was involved in a police pursuit in Rock Falls on Aug. 7.

Donald E. Powell, 34, stole his uncle’s white Dodge Charger from Aurora, Colorado after shooting the family’s dog in the head on Aug. 6. Powell was in possession of a stolen .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun from Indiana and fled to Illinois, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 7, Powell struck a Lee County squad car and then fled on foot in Rock Falls. He shot at officers during the pursuit, according to the Dixon Police Department.

The deputy was taken to a hospital and later released. Powell escaped into a nearby field following the vehicle collision. Powell is suspected of stealing a gray, 2019 Subaru Outback with Illinois plates BT21144 from a residence approximately one and one-half miles away from the collision.

The vehicle has been sighted several times in the Chicagoland area from Aug. 7 to Aug. 12.

Lee County Sheriff's Office (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Powell was last seen in the area of Progress Drive and Dutch Road in Dixon. Powell has an active, nationwide warrant out of Indiana, according to the Dixon Police Department.

Powell is a Black man who weighs approximately 135 pounds, with long dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie with pink writing, with a tattoo located on his left arm, according to the Dixon Police Department.

He may be armed and if seen, please call 911. Do not approach him. Call 815-284-6631 if you have nay information.

