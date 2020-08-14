Advertisement

Police still searching for fugitive after shooting dog, injuring deputy

He may be armed and if seen, please call 911. Do not approach him.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Lee County Sheriff's Office(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities are still searching for a fugitive who was involved in a police pursuit in Rock Falls on Aug. 7.

Donald E. Powell, 34, stole his uncle’s white Dodge Charger from Aurora, Colorado after shooting the family’s dog in the head on Aug. 6. Powell was in possession of a stolen .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun from Indiana and fled to Illinois, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 7, Powell struck a Lee County squad car and then fled on foot in Rock Falls. He shot at officers during the pursuit, according to the Dixon Police Department.

The deputy was taken to a hospital and later released. Powell escaped into a nearby field following the vehicle collision. Powell is suspected of stealing a gray, 2019 Subaru Outback with Illinois plates BT21144 from a residence approximately one and one-half miles away from the collision.

The vehicle has been sighted several times in the Chicagoland area from Aug. 7 to Aug. 12.

Lee County Sheriff's Office
Lee County Sheriff's Office(Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Powell was last seen in the area of Progress Drive and Dutch Road in Dixon. Powell has an active, nationwide warrant out of Indiana, according to the Dixon Police Department.

Powell is a Black man who weighs approximately 135 pounds, with long dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie with pink writing, with a tattoo located on his left arm, according to the Dixon Police Department.

He may be armed and if seen, please call 911. Do not approach him. Call 815-284-6631 if you have nay information.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Residents of senior housing complex asking for help after storm

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Many of the residents are elderly or disabled, and some are unable to even leave their upper-floor apartments because elevators aren’t working.

News

Winnebago Co. reports 22 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The overall death toll in the county is 144.

News

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren school supply donation drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
The donation drive will take place at the Walgreens at 5900 N. 2nd St. in Loves Park until 7 p.m.

News

Weather Service confirms 14 tornadoes hit northern Illinois

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
ComEd continues to work to restore power in the Chicago area.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

No new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Cases in the county dropped from 781 to 778.

News

Winnebago Co. not among state counties at warning level for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Local health departments are finding it challenging to obtain the information necessary to halt local transmission.

News

Rockford men arrested after narcotics investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Two men were arrested following a narcotics investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

News

Car drives over plane wing after aircraft overshot runway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are reports of minor injuries.

News

Illinois announces 2,264 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The IDPH says there are now 202,691 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,721 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.