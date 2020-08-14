No new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. Friday
Cases in the county dropped from 781 to 778.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second straight day, there were no new reported cases of COVID-19 in Boone County on Friday.
Boone County is now down to 778 total positive COVID-19 cases after there were no new cases were reported Thursday nor Friday. There were 781 cases as of Thursday.
The total death toll stands at 23. There are a total of 630 recovered cases.
Some areas of concern include:
Heritage Woods of Belvidere
Symphony Northwoods
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
- 0-9 age group: 25 cases
- 10-19 age group: 70 cases
- 20-29 age group: 157 cases and 1 death
- 30-39 age group: 113 cases
- 40-49 age group: 141 cases and 1 death
- 50-59 age group: 118 cases and 1 death
- 60-69 age group: 70 cases and 4 deaths
- 70-79 age group: 40 cases and 8 deaths
- 80-89 age group: 33 cases and 5 deaths
- 90-99 age group: 10 cases and 3 deaths
- 100+ age group: 1 case
