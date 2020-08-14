Advertisement

No new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. Friday

Cases in the county dropped from 781 to 778.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second straight day, there were no new reported cases of COVID-19 in Boone County on Friday.

Boone County is now down to 778 total positive COVID-19 cases after there were no new cases were reported Thursday nor Friday. There were 781 cases as of Thursday.

The total death toll stands at 23. There are a total of 630 recovered cases.

Some areas of concern include:

Heritage Woods of Belvidere

Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

  • 0-9 age group: 25 cases
  • 10-19 age group: 70 cases
  • 20-29 age group: 157 cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 age group: 113 cases
  • 40-49 age group: 141 cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 age group: 118 cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 age group: 70 cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 age group: 40 cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 age group: 33 cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 age group: 10 cases and 3 deaths
  • 100+ age group: 1 case

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. not among state counties at warning level for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Local health departments are finding it challenging to obtain the information necessary to halt local transmission.

News

Rockford men arrested after narcotics investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Two men were arrested following a narcotics investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

News

Car drives over plane wing after aircraft overshot runway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are reports of minor injuries.

News

Illinois announces 2,264 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The IDPH says there are now 202,691 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,721 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

Latest News

News

Rep. Bustos: More than $350K for OSF Health Care in Peoria

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Provider shortages is an issue I hear about across our region that has a significant impact on the health of our community,” Bustos said.

News

Boundary set for protesters at Rockford City Market

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Protesting and counter-protesting will not be permitted within the market boundary.

News

Machesney Park candidates to circulate petitions for 2021 elections

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The time is approaching for the circulation of petitions for the elections.

News

Rockford small businesses to receive more than $750K in pandemic relief grants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The first round of grants range from $10,000-$20,000.

News

Body found is missing Galena woman, Missouri coroner says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A positive identification was made using dental records.

News

Jim Boylen out as Bulls coach

Updated: 6 hours ago
Jim Boylen fired as Bulls head coach