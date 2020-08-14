No new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. Friday

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second straight day, there were no new reported cases of COVID-19 in Boone County on Friday.

Boone County is now down to 778 total positive COVID-19 cases after there were no new cases were reported Thursday nor Friday. There were 781 cases as of Thursday.

The total death toll stands at 23. There are a total of 630 recovered cases.

Some areas of concern include:

Heritage Woods of Belvidere

Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

0-9 age group: 25 cases

10-19 age group: 70 cases

20-29 age group: 157 cases and 1 death

30-39 age group: 113 cases

40-49 age group: 141 cases and 1 death

50-59 age group: 118 cases and 1 death

60-69 age group: 70 cases and 4 deaths

70-79 age group: 40 cases and 8 deaths

80-89 age group: 33 cases and 5 deaths

90-99 age group: 10 cases and 3 deaths

100+ age group: 1 case

