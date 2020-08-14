Advertisement

Machesney Park candidates to circulate petitions for 2021 elections

The time is approaching for the circulation of petitions for the elections.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Since the voters in the Village of Machesney Park voted several years ago for candidates to run as non-partisan candidates, village residents running for office must file as if there would be a primary election involving more than five candidates for any given office. 

The time is approaching for the circulation of petitions for the 2021 consolidated elections, according to the Village of Machesney Park Clerk.

If there are not five or more candidates running for any given office, there will not be a primary and the names of the candidates will be placed on the ballot for the consolidated election to be held on April 6, 2021. If five or more candidates run for a particular office, the consolidated primary would be held on February 23, 2021.

Petitions cannot be circulated prior to Tuesday, August 25. Candidates in Machesney Park will be required to file their nominating petitions in the Machesney Park Village Clerk’s Office at 300 Roosevelt Rd., during business hours from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 16 until Monday, Nov. 23.  On Monday, Nov. 23, the clerk’s office will remain open until 5 p.m., according to the Village of Machesney Park Clerk.

Candidate packets will be available beginning Aug. 25 and can be picked up at the Office of the Village Clerk. Questions can be directed to Village Clerk Lori J. Mitchell at 815-877-5432.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rep. Bustos: More than $350K for OSF Health Care in Peoria

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Provider shortages is an issue I hear about across our region that has a significant impact on the health of our community,” Bustos said.

News

Boundary set for protesters at Rockford City Market

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Protesting and counter-protesting will not be permitted within the market boundary.

News

Rockford small businesses to receive more than $750K in pandemic relief grants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The first round of grants range from $10,000-$20,000.

News

Body found is missing Galena woman, Missouri coroner says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A positive identification was made using dental records.

Latest News

News

Jim Boylen out as Bulls coach

Updated: 3 hours ago
Jim Boylen fired as Bulls head coach

News

Winnebago County Board votes no to proposed minority appointments

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Winnebago County Board Members finally address a fiery topic that has spanned over several meetings and even sparked one board member to call for Chairperson Frank Haney to resign.

News

OSF physician retires

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Local doctor retires after 50 years practicing medicine

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Doctor David Pocock from OSF says six of his family members were doctors so he decided to follow in their footsteps.

News

Creating a new normal: Oregon High School students return to the classroom

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“Our kids are just as excited as usual, probably even more than any other year, to get back in here,” said Angela Nordman, a math teacher at O.H.S.

News

Winnebago County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19, 4 new deaths

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Winnebago County Health Department announces 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.