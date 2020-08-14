Machesney Park candidates to circulate petitions for 2021 elections

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Since the voters in the Village of Machesney Park voted several years ago for candidates to run as non-partisan candidates, village residents running for office must file as if there would be a primary election involving more than five candidates for any given office.

The time is approaching for the circulation of petitions for the 2021 consolidated elections, according to the Village of Machesney Park Clerk.

If there are not five or more candidates running for any given office, there will not be a primary and the names of the candidates will be placed on the ballot for the consolidated election to be held on April 6, 2021. If five or more candidates run for a particular office, the consolidated primary would be held on February 23, 2021.

Petitions cannot be circulated prior to Tuesday, August 25. Candidates in Machesney Park will be required to file their nominating petitions in the Machesney Park Village Clerk’s Office at 300 Roosevelt Rd., during business hours from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 16 until Monday, Nov. 23. On Monday, Nov. 23, the clerk’s office will remain open until 5 p.m., according to the Village of Machesney Park Clerk.

Candidate packets will be available beginning Aug. 25 and can be picked up at the Office of the Village Clerk. Questions can be directed to Village Clerk Lori J. Mitchell at 815-877-5432.

