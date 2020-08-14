Jim Boylen out as Bulls coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a contentious season at the helm, including fan backlash during All Star Game festivities, Jim Boylen is out as the Chicago Bulls head coach, per The Associated Press.

Compiling a 34-87 record, Boylen replaced Fred Hoiberg in the 2017-2018 season. Known as a hard nosed, defensive minded coach, Boylen drew the ire of fans as well as his own players, with star player Zach LaVine voicing his displeasure with Boylen as head coach.

No word on either a replacement or interim coach at this time.

