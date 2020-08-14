Advertisement

Illinois announces 2,264 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

The IDPH says there are now 202,691 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,721 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 2,264 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 25 deaths on Friday.

The new deaths include:

- Bureau County: 1 female 80′s

- Cook County: 1 female 30′s, 2 males 50′s, 2 males 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 60′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 90

- Iroquois County: 1 female 50′s

- Madison County: 2 females 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Morgan County: 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Will County: 1 female 90′s

The IDPH says there are now 202,691 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,721 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. An additional 49,541 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,285,348 tests.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 7 – August 13 is 4.1 percent. As of Thursday night, 1,612 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford men arrested after narcotics investigation

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Two men were arrested following a narcotics investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

News

Car drives over plane wing after aircraft fails to take off

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are reports of minor injuries.

News

Rep. Bustos: More than $350K for OSF Health Care in Peoria

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Provider shortages is an issue I hear about across our region that has a significant impact on the health of our community,” Bustos said.

News

Boundary set for protesters at Rockford City Market

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Protesting and counter-protesting will not be permitted within the market boundary.

Latest News

News

Machesney Park candidates to circulate petitions for 2021 elections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The time is approaching for the circulation of petitions for the elections.

News

Rockford small businesses to receive more than $750K in pandemic relief grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The first round of grants range from $10,000-$20,000.

News

Body found is missing Galena woman, Missouri coroner says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A positive identification was made using dental records.

News

Jim Boylen out as Bulls coach

Updated: 4 hours ago
Jim Boylen fired as Bulls head coach

News

Winnebago County Board votes no to proposed minority appointments

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Winnebago County Board Members finally address a fiery topic that has spanned over several meetings and even sparked one board member to call for Chairperson Frank Haney to resign.

News

OSF physician retires

Updated: 15 hours ago