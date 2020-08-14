Illinois announces 2,264 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 2,264 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 25 deaths on Friday.

The new deaths include:

- Bureau County: 1 female 80′s

- Cook County: 1 female 30′s, 2 males 50′s, 2 males 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 60′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 90

- Iroquois County: 1 female 50′s

- Madison County: 2 females 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Morgan County: 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Will County: 1 female 90′s

The IDPH says there are now 202,691 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,721 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. An additional 49,541 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,285,348 tests.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 7 – August 13 is 4.1 percent. As of Thursday night, 1,612 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

